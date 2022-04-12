Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.75 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.76. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.53.

