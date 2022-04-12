Sigma Planning Corp Buys 422 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,724,000 after acquiring an additional 185,437 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 181,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE opened at $108.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.57. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.67.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.