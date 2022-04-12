Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. UBS Group cut their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.74.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $328.07 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.78 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.