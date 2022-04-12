Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $196.06 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.85. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

