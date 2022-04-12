Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.08.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average of $122.95. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

