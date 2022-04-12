Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 156 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 168,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,443 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $728.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $748.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $843.20.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $916.50.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

