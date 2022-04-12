Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,231 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 96,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 17,377 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.70. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

