SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
