Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.00

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 1347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.
Sierra Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRA)
Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.
