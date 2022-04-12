Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 224,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.46.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.6665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.68%.

SIEGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($153.26) to €129.00 ($140.22) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($163.04) to €175.00 ($190.22) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €22.60 ($24.57) to €22.00 ($23.91) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($233.70) to €207.00 ($225.00) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

