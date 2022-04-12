SHPING Achieves Market Cap of $31.12 Million (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. SHPING has a market cap of $31.12 million and $1.76 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00034708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00104622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,967,032 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

