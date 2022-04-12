Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Increases By 717.7%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 897,000 shares, a growth of 717.7% from the March 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 230,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

Shares of VIGI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,324. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.34 and a 1-year high of $93.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

