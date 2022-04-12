Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Declines By 93.6%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the March 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seven & i from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Seven & i from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
Seven & i stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 158,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.07. Seven & i has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $26.23.
About Seven & i (Get Rating)
Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seven & i (SVNDY)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.