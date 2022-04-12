Short Interest in Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Increases By 10,686.7%

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a growth of 10,686.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,229,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OPTI remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 13,005,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,099,984. Optec International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Optec International
