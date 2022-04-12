Short Interest in Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Expands By 2,856.8%

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a growth of 2,856.8% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,885,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LVVV remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,982. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Livewire Ergogenics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
About Livewire Ergogenics (Get Rating)
