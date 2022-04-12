Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Decreases By 92.6%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the March 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LGGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.17) to GBX 330 ($4.30) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.30) to GBX 329 ($4.29) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.95) to GBX 350 ($4.56) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.75.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.