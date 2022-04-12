Short Interest in Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Grows By 600.0%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Kingdee International Software Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of KGDEY remained flat at $$230.54 during midday trading on Tuesday. Kingdee International Software Group has a 12-month low of $163.36 and a 12-month high of $388.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.62.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

