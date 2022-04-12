Short Interest in Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Rises By 1,385.7%

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 1,385.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

HTHIY stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.15. 179,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,898. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.00. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $80.04 and a 52 week high of $130.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hitachi ( OTCMKTS:HTHIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.52. Hitachi had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hitachi will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

