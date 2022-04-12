Short Interest in Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Rises By 1,385.7%

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 1,385.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.
HTHIY stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.15. 179,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,898. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.00. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $80.04 and a 52 week high of $130.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Hitachi (Get Rating)
Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.
