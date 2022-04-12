Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Increases By 1,540.0%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 1,540.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.05. 108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,239. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.34. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 21.1% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter.

