Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Decreases By 84.6%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of EFSCP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,227. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

