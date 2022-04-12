Short Interest in Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Decreases By 88.9%

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDGSF remained flat at $$20.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 35 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. Bank of Georgia Group has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

About Bank of Georgia Group (Get Rating)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

