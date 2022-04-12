Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KWS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($44.96) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 3,150 ($41.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,275 ($42.68).

Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,652 ($34.56) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,353.97. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 1,950 ($25.41) and a one year high of GBX 3,366 ($43.86).

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Marion Sears bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,490 ($32.45) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($32,447.22).

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

