Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Shoals Technologies Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

SHLS stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

