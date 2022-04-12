SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised SGS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SGS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SGS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,150.00.

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. SGS has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $33.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.76%.

About SGS (Get Rating)

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

