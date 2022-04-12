Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,616 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,049,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 116.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCI opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $71.71.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

