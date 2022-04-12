Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89. Security National Financial has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $207.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Security National Financial by 5,683.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.