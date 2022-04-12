Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SCTBF. Pareto Securities upgraded Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 145 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

SCTBF remained flat at $$11.51 on Monday. Securitas has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

