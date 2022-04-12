Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

WY opened at $39.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 956,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

