Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Citigroup

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.14.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 24.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,602 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Sealed Air by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,218,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,136,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

