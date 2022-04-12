Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Raised to $173.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s previous close.

SGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,950. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.74. Seagen has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $551,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,714,569. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

