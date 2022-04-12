SEA (NYSE:SE) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital began coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

SE opened at $113.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.67. SEA has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.39.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 28.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,036 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 138,625 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $44,184,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $5,347,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

