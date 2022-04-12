Scotiabank Raises Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Price Target to C$6.50

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRRGF. Desjardins increased their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS:KRRGF opened at $5.48 on Friday. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

