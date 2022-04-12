Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.22

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.22 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.74). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77), with a volume of 69,156 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.22. The company has a market capitalization of £79.71 million and a PE ratio of -11.80.

Science in Sport Company Profile (LON:SIS)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, and sports and fitness enthusiasts. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products; recovery products; protein products; supplements; and vitamins and minerals.

