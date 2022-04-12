SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the lowest is $2.82. SBA Communications reported earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $11.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $11.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.53 to $12.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $361.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.98. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $274.93 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.62 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 211.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $339,836,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,630,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 75.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after acquiring an additional 417,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after acquiring an additional 369,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.