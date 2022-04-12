Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Sanmina Profile (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.