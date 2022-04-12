Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SASR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 87,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,280. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

