SailPoint Technologies’ (SAIL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.25 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAIL. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

NYSE SAIL opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.04 and a beta of 1.84.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $155,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock worth $4,200,862. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

