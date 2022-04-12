SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SAIL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.87.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

NYSE:SAIL opened at $64.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $64.39.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $77,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock worth $4,200,862. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.