Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $15,075,000.

NASDAQ UTAAU traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. 26,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,664. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.02. UTA Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

UTA Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

