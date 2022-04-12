Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $295,000.

Get Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTACU remained flat at $$10.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,083. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.