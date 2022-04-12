Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $621,000 Position in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,000,000.

NASDAQ BIOSU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,593. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

