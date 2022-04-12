Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

NASDAQ FRBNU remained flat at $$10.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.

Forbion European Acquisition Company Profile

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

