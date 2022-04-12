Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
NASDAQ FRBNU remained flat at $$10.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.
Forbion European Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forbion European Acquisition (FRBNU)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Forbion European Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbion European Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.