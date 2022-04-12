Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,300 Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp in the fourth quarter worth about $13,750,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCAAU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21. Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

