Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the third quarter worth about $325,000.

CONX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942. CONX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

