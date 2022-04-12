Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $906,000 in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOCNU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 90,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,531,000.

NASDAQ:BOCNU remained flat at $$10.02 on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,255. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

