Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $661,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.14. 969,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,977,908. The stock has a market cap of $192.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

