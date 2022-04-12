Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.73. 1,190,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,953,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

