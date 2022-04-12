Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,309,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,886,000 after buying an additional 111,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.71.

MRNA traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.34. 79,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,469,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.73. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,054 shares of company stock worth $36,480,864 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

