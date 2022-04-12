Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in IG Acquisition were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of IGACU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

