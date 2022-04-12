Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,780 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Comcast stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.54. 452,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,533,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $215.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

